One person injured in shooting across the street from Marymount School of New York

Tom Negovan reports on a shooting near Marymount School of New York that left one person injured.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A person was shot across the street from Marymount School of New York Monday evening.

Around 8 p.m., a male victim, of an unknown age, was shot in the torso, police say.

The shooting occurred near East 98th Street on the Upper East Side, in close proximity to the private, all-girls Catholic school.

Neighbors said they heard four or five shots ring out. They saw a young victim, slumped over, but responsive.

One eyewitness, who was too afraid to speak on camera, said she talked to the victim as she dialed 911. She spoke exclusively to Eyewitness News.

"When I got there, the boy was still alive. He was very young, and he said that he got shot in his lower abdomen. He kept asking if he was bleeding," the eyewitness said.

Police were on the scene within minutes.

"I've never seen anything like it. They were already here, and I was still on the phone with 911," the eyewitness said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive their injuries.

Police are looking for three suspects who fled the scene on foot.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately made clear. No other injuries were reported.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

