3 workers hurt after elevator malfunctions, drops several stories inside Manhattan building

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- An elevator malfunction injured three workers at one of Manhattan's newest office buildings on Tuesday.

Workers were performing a software update on the elevator used for the observation deck at One Vanderbilt next to Grand Central Terminal when the elevator dropped about three stories and landed at the 93rd floor.

When the elevator it stopped, it caused a huge vibration throughout the building.

Three elevator mechanics inside of the elevator car suffered minor injuries. All three refused medical attention at the scene.

The Department of Buildings says there was no damage to the building and there is no danger to public safety for people located outside or inside of the building.

The investigation is ongoing, and the DOB says they will be back on the scene on Wednesday.

