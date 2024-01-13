First there was Only Murders in the Building, now Hulu's got another hit murder mystery, this one stars Mandy Patinkin.

Death and Other Details - Hulu's new Murder Mystery on the High Seas!

Hulu's got another hit murder mystery on it's hands, as it takes to the high seas with Mandy Patinkin.

Hulu's got another hit murder mystery on it's hands, as it takes to the high seas with Mandy Patinkin.

Hulu's got another hit murder mystery on it's hands, as it takes to the high seas with Mandy Patinkin.

Hulu's got another hit murder mystery on it's hands, as it takes to the high seas with Mandy Patinkin.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- "Death and other Details," is the much anticipated new murder mystery series from Hulu. Think old school Agatha Christie, but set in today's world aboard a glamorous cruise ship.

"I feel like you get the best of both worlds," star Lauren Patten told On the Red Carpet, "you get this very modern story but also visually we're placed in this vintage ocean liner that is unlike anything you see in our modern world."

"It's kind of this ode to this golden era of beautiful and lavish, and that is absolutely intentional," added co-star Violett Bean.

The show features an eclectic group of passengers and crew sailing through the beautiful Mediterranean when a mysterious murder occurs. At the center of it all is Emmy and Tony award winning actor Mandy Patinkin, who plays a brilliant but flawed detective.

"The moment I knew that Mandy was involved I was excited because he is so legendary," Patten remarked, "and I love working with people like that because there is so much to learn."

Take a stab at "learning" who the killer is on "Death and Other Details," streaming January 16th on Hulu.