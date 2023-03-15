Bike parking pod unveiled at Midtown Bus Terminal

A free bike parking pod will be unveiled at the Midtown Bus Terminal in Manhattan.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Port Authority will unveil a bike parking pod at the Midtown Bus Terminal.

Brooklyn-Based Bike storage company Oonee is installing the unit.

The pod can store up to 20 bikes.

It will be available for free at a first-come first-served basis.

The pod will provide bus commuters, terminal employees, delivery workers and local residents a safe spot to store bicycles as part of their last-mile commute, delivery work or recreational use.

"The Port Authority continues to look for ways to provide additional secure bicycle options at our facilities, reflecting the growing commitment to expanded biking options for employees, customers and other patrons across agency's facilities," said Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton. "We are delighted to be working with a local, Brooklyn-based company to achieve these goals."

Oonee pods feature security cameras, air pumps, and secure access via a mobile app.

