Carnegie Hall opera honors man who saved thousands during Holocaust

Carnegie Hall hosts the American premiere of an opera celebrating a Japanese diplomat who saved thousands of lives during the Holocaust.

NEW YORK CITY -- Carnegie Hall will host the American premiere of "A Concert for Sugihara" on Wednesday night.

The opera was inspired by the bravery of Chiune Sugihara, a Japanese diplomat in Lithuania, during World War II.

Sugihara saved the lives of thousands of Jewish refugees by issuing them exit visas in defiance of the government policy at the time.

The father-in-law of the cellist who wrote the piece being performed was one of the people saved by Sugihara.

"Myself, being half Japanese, in addition to everything else makes this an especially personal and poignant story and of course a story I believe needs to be told everyone, not just to people that it has a personal connection to because of what it represents," said cellist Kristina Reiko Cooper.

The concert starts at 7 p.m.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.