Brides Across America, Camille La Vie launch Operation Wedding Gown in NJ

Brides Across America offering free gowns to vets, first responders

ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- Brides Across America has partnered with Camille La Vie to provide free wedding gowns to military veterans and pandemic first responders ahead of Veterans Day.

The nationwide Operation Wedding Gown initiative launched Wednesday at the Camille La Vie location at the Mills at Jersey Gardens in Elizabeth.

Ten women were invited to Camile La Vie on Wednesday to shop for their dream dress -- including women in uniform and first responders.

Britanny Weaver, a 28-year-old nurse, was among those who shopped for her fantasy.

"Wedding dresses are super expensive so this really helped -- knowing people appreciate what we do, it's nice," Weaver said.

Those with Camile La Vie said it's the least they can do to thank the women for their service.

Sierra Gibble is engaged to a member of the Air Force who just returned from Afghanistan.

"It's been a hard past couple of months with the deployment, so it feels very honoring, I'm very thankful," Gibble said.

"Whether it is for love of country or love at the altar, our frontlines deserve our very best," Brides Across America said in a press release. "Planning a wedding can be stressful, so we are here to help. Brides Across America will be honoring active military, first responders, COVID-19 frontline healthcare workers, and veterans."

Camille La Vie is a major shopping destination for prom dresses, homecoming dresses, wedding dresses, and dresses for all party events.

Customers can also find a bridal shop offering wedding dresses, bridesmaid dresses, flower girl dresses, mother of the bride dresses, and guests of wedding dresses.

"Together strong is my new mantra," Brides Across America founder Heidi Janson said. "I am so grateful for the selfless acts of our COVID-19 frontline healthcare workers, first responders, and military that provide us support each and every day. This is our way to keep us united in love and our way of thanking all of you."

For more information on how to qualify, to locate a salon near you, or to register for an event, visit BridesAcrossAmerica.com.

Brides must present proof of occupation on the day of the event.

Exclusive video captured a horrific accident in Brooklyn, where an out-of-control SUV crashed into a car and then ran over a teenage boy walking his dog.



societyelizabethunion countywedding dressveteransveterans daywedding
