Mixed reactions in Orange County following news of asylum seekers' upcoming arrival

Rockland County and Orange County are both under a State of Emergency as leaders brace for an influx of asylum seekers and vow to fight NYC's plan. Jim Dolan has the details.

NEWBURGH, New York (WABC) -- From strong opposition to conflicted feelings, there was mixed reaction in a 55-plus community in Newburgh to the news that dozens of asylum seekers could be headed their way.

The motel next door is one location that is under consideration by the Adams Administration as a place to house immigrants arriving in New York City.

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus has declared a State of Emergency.

"Right now we have no idea," Neuhaus said.

Orange County's declaration follows a similar action in Rockland County where New York City is seeking to relocate over 300 migrants at a motel in Orangeburg. Local officials have asked the governor's office to intervene to avoid a possible confrontation.

Meantime, across the river, Westchester's County Executive - a Democrat - says there has to be a balance.

