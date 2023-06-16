A pod of Orcas, also known as "killer whales," attacked a boat off of Spain in a growing trend experts say might be "revenge" for years of being injured by them.

Orcas attack boat off of Spain in growing trend experts say might be 'revenge'

A boat captain took a video of the attack, which showed the killer whales tearing at the boat.

The captain said he was sailing when he felt something hit his boat. That is when he saw the orcas bashing against the rudders, breaking off both of them.

He said this is the second time an attack like this has happened.

There have been dozens of reports of orca attacks on boats in the waters where the incident happened in the past year.

Experts are not sure why, but there are two theories: One, the orcas are "playing." Or two, the whales are taking a sort of revenge after years of being injured by boats.