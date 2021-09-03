Sports

Oscar de la Hoya withdraws from comeback bout as he fights COVID-19 infection

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

De la Hoya tests positive for COVID, withdraws from fight

LOS ANGELES -- Oscar de la Hoya has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not fight Vitor Belfort next weekend.

De la Hoya had planned a comeback to the ring with a fight on Sept. 11 at Staples Center after more than a decade away.

But the boxer posted a video to Instagram from his hospital bed, saying even though he's been vaccinated he is struggling with a COVID-19 infection.

EMBED More News Videos

Oscar de la Hoya posted an Instagram video from his hospital bed explaining how he's struggling with a COVID-19 infection and will not make his comeback fight.



"What are the chances of me getting COVID?" he says in the video. "I've been taking care of myself. This really, really kicked my ass."

Former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield, who similarly hasn't fought for a decade, has agreed to step in and box Belfort in his place.

That fight still needs to get approved by the California State Athletic Commission.

RELATED: De la Hoya talks about motivation for returning to the ring

If it isn't, the promoter is eyeing a move to Florida.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslos angeleslos angeles countyboxingcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya talks possible comeback
TOP STORIES
13 dead from Ida flooding in NYC, most in illegal basement apartments
Banquet hall explodes in NJ, many fires unreachable due to flooding
Man found dead in car as Westchester's Ida-related toll rises
Metro-North tracks under 10 feet of mud, subways creeping back
NYC mayor launching task force, storm response plan after Ida flooding
At least 25 NJ residents killed in Ida flooding, 6 people missing
6 students at LI school pulled out of classes for not wearing masks
Show More
AccuWeather: Fall feel Friday
Fish with fangs caught in Massachusetts pond
Wrongfully convicted man who served 33 years reaches $16M settlement
Ex-Cardinal McCarrick, 91, pleads not guilty in sex assault
Half-shredded Banksy could fetch over $5 million at auction
More TOP STORIES News