Even with progress, diversity of Oscar nominees remains a concern

Hollywood's biggest night is fast approaching, but not everyone feels like their work is appreciated by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Even with a historic nomination this year, some are calling out the Oscars for not valuing diversity. That includes the woman who created a viral hashtag in response to the lack of diversity in the storied awards.

It happened in 2015 when April Reign was watching a morning show that revealed the Oscar nominees.

"I was watching the Oscar nominations on one of those morning TV shows and it struck me that category after category there were no people of color nominated," she said.

That was the moment that Reign went viral creating the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite.

"Were you surprised and how quickly that took off?" asked reporter TaRhonda Thomas.

"No, to be honest with you," said Reign.

Diversity in the Oscars has been an issue for decades. That was one of the reasons Gil Robertson founded the African American Film Critics Association.

"It's a little tougher when you're a minority," Robertson said of the experience many minority filmmakers have when it comes to having their talent recognized.

There have been 13,252 Oscar nominees since 1929. Only 6% of them were people of color and less than 2% were women of color.

"What do you think when you hear that?" Thomas asked Robertson. "Terrible," he responded. "The actor's category is terrible."

Diversity in Oscar nominations has grown, though.

From 2008-2015, the years leading up to the #OscarsSoWhite criticism, 8% of nominees were people of color. Since 2016, that number has more than doubled, with 17% of nominees being people of color.

"Do you think progress has been made when it comes to the diversity of the nominees?" Thomas asked Robertson. "Actually it has turned out to be a very good year for quality films with diverse casts," he said.

That includes the historic nomination of Philadelphia's own Coleman Domingo, who is the first Afro-Latino and openly gay Latino to be nominated for Best Actor.

This image released by Netflix shows Jeffrey Mackenzie Jordan, left, and Colman Domingo as Bayard Rustin in a scene from "Rustin." Parrish Lewis/Netflix via AP

Lily Gladstone, who is of Siksikaitsitapi and NiMíiPuu heritage, is the first Native American nominated for best actress.

"It's such an incredible honor," Gladstone said. "It's already historic."

"I'm absolutely thrilled that finally, Native Americans are receiving representation," said Reign. But, she added, "Why are we still talking about firsts in 2024?"

This image released by Apple TV+ shows Lily Gladstone, center, in a scene from "Killers of the Flower Moon." (Apple TV+ via AP) Apple TV+ via AP

Robertson notes that the "Actress In A Leading Role" rarely includes a woman of color.

Data shows in the Oscar's 96-year history, there were 73 years in which no woman of color was nominated.

"Usually, there are more Black women or women of color in supporting categories than in lead," said Robertson.

Both Reign and Robertson say true diversity in The Oscars will happen when there is diversity in the Academy, itself.

"The Academy has attempted to in the last few years, double the people of color and double the number of women within their membership ranks," said Reign, "(But) they're still overwhelmingly older white men."

It makes her think even the progress in diversity among the 2024 Oscars nominees isn't quite enough.

"There's so much more that needs to be done," she said.