The 17-year-old charged with stabbing and killed O'Shae Sibley at a gas station in Brooklyn was indicted by a Brooklyn grand jury on murder in the second degree as a hate crime. CeFaan Kim has the details.

Teen accused of killing dancer at gas station pleads not guilty to murder as hate crime

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- The 17-year-old charged with stabbing and killing O'Shae Sibley at a gas station in Brooklyn pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on Friday morning.

The teenager, Dmitriy Popov, was indicted by a grand jury on murder in the second degree as a hate crime, among other charges, on Thursday afternoon.

His next court date is set for October and the judge told him to stay out of trouble while in custody.

He faces a minimum of 20 years in jail, and a maximum of 25 years to life.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez stressed the importance of prosecuting the case as a hate crime following the indictment.

"Many powerful people across this country have talked about this case and have been concerned that justice prevail," said Gonzalez. "I'm assuring the community that we are taking this case very seriously, that we're going to make sure that justice prevails."

Sibley was killed on July 29 at a gas station in Midwood after the gay professional dancer intervened between a group yelling homophobic and anti-Black slurs at another group.

After initially de-escalating the situation, words were exchanged once again and that's when investigators say the teen pulled a knife and stabbed Sibley.

Sibley died "of a stab wound of the chest with injury to the heart."

After a week of attempting to bring him in, the teen turned himself in through an arrangement with his lawyer.

He was identified by detectives early on, using video, by working with other city agencies and people from the neighborhood.

The Brooklyn district attorney said there is no room for hate in Brooklyn.

"O'Shae came to New York to follow his dream and brightened our city with his light. We honor his life, celebrate his courage, and commit to hold accountable the individual allegedly responsible for this horrific murder. O'Shae and his friends were targeted for being themselves, dancing joyfully and harming no one. There is no tolerance for hate in Brooklyn, where we value our diversity, inclusion and the freedom to be who we are."

Gonzalez also weighed in for the first time on surveillance video that captured the confrontation.

Witnesses tell investigators the suspect claimed he is Muslim and was offended by the way the group was dancing as he hurled anti-gay slurs.

"What the video shows is that Mr. Sibley was rightfully in a position to speak out and protect himself and his friends from anti-gay and anti-Black slurs," he said. "And that what transcended after that was a crime. And we allege, as you can see, in the video, Mr. Sibley and his friends weren't armed. We know there's no question that they weren't, they have no shirt on. And so we know that defending yourself from being an anti-gay or anti-Black comment. And arguing back is not a cause for someone to take a weapon and do what was done in this case."

