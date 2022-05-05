Teen allegedly threatens student with knife, hits person with car while fleeing in Ossining

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11814947" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Some states had already been preparing for the potential that the high court could weaken or overturn Roe v. Wade. Marcus Solis has more for ABC7NY.

OSSINING, Westchester County (WABC) -- A 17-year-old boy who allegedly threatened a student with a knife then struck another student with his car while fleeing, school officials and police said.It happened Thursday morning at Ossining High School.District officials said a school security officer was monitoring the exterior of the school around 10:15 a.m. and witnessed a disturbance.During the incident, officials said the 17-year-old from a neighboring community displayed a knife while seeming to threaten a student.Police were called to the scene, and the individual reportedly took off in his car.While fleeing, officials said he struck another student with his car.That victim was treated for minor injuries.The school sheltered in place as a result, though officials said the suspect never attempted to enter the building.They believe it to be an isolated incident and that the suspect and initial victim were known to each other.The suspect was located a short time later and taken into custody."Earlier today, we responded to a call for service at Ossining High School," Ossining police said in a statement. "It was a potentially dangerous situation that was quickly resolved thanks to diligent staff members monitoring the school, quick response from patrol, and thorough investigation by detectives. A community can only be made safe through partnerships and our schools do an outstanding job of teaming with us to ensure everyone stays safe."----------