Teen allegedly threatens student with knife, hits person with car while fleeing in Ossining

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

OSSINING, Westchester County (WABC) -- A 17-year-old boy who allegedly threatened a student with a knife then struck another student with his car while fleeing, school officials and police said.

It happened Thursday morning at Ossining High School.

District officials said a school security officer was monitoring the exterior of the school around 10:15 a.m. and witnessed a disturbance.

During the incident, officials said the 17-year-old from a neighboring community displayed a knife while seeming to threaten a student.

Police were called to the scene, and the individual reportedly took off in his car.

While fleeing, officials said he struck another student with his car.

That victim was treated for minor injuries.

The school sheltered in place as a result, though officials said the suspect never attempted to enter the building.

They believe it to be an isolated incident and that the suspect and initial victim were known to each other.

The suspect was located a short time later and taken into custody.

"Earlier today, we responded to a call for service at Ossining High School," Ossining police said in a statement. "It was a potentially dangerous situation that was quickly resolved thanks to diligent staff members monitoring the school, quick response from patrol, and thorough investigation by detectives. A community can only be made safe through partnerships and our schools do an outstanding job of teaming with us to ensure everyone stays safe."

ALSO READ | 6-year-old burn victim released from Connecticut hospital
EMBED More News Videos

Some states had already been preparing for the potential that the high court could weaken or overturn Roe v. Wade. Marcus Solis has more for ABC7NY.



----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ossiningwestchester countychildren hit by carschool threatshelter in placethreat
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NYPD officer stabbed, suspect shot in Coney Island
2 fatally shot in Midtown Manhattan; 3 suspects sought
Gerber baby contest winner shines spotlight on limb differences
Mother of NYPD officer fatally shot answering door of Queens home
Rep. Cawthorn responds to video of him naked in bed with cousin
NYC's rent-stabilized apartments could see highest increase in decades
NY, NJ travelers will need REAL ID to fly domestically in May 2023
Show More
AccuWeather: Nice spring day
Video shows $20k jewelry store smash-and-grab in NYC
Woman sexually assaulted along popular NJ trail; 2 suspects sought
Dow plunges 1,000 points, wiping out Wednesday's surge
COVID deaths forecast to rise in the US for first time in months
More TOP STORIES News