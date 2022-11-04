Our America: Veterans Go For Gold takes you inside the 2022 Warrior Games | Watch the full episode

This special follows athletes who trained for and competed in the 2022 DoD Warrior Games' adaptive sporting events.

Our America: Veterans Go For Gold takes viewers inside the annual event celebrating the resiliency and determination of these athletes from the U.S. and ally nations. This year, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort hosted the 10-day event, which included adaptive sporting events like in swimming, archery, cycling, track, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, and more.

From the opening ceremony to the families cheering on their loved ones in the stands, this 30-minute special follows some of these amazing athletes in their journey training from their hometown all the way to the games.

Gabe George, also known as "The One-Armed Archer," competed for a second and final time. As part of his recovery journey, he was introduced to adaptive sports and considers them a vital part of his therapy. Previously, he competed in the Invictus Games and has his sights set on the Paralympic Games.

Lorraine Currow, who competed in every individual sport as an ultimate champion, knows better than anyone how complicated the journey to recovery after a serious injury is. In addition to being a Wounded Warrior herself, Lorraine works as a reconditioning program specialist and trained two other warriors who competed alongside her at the games.

Jack DeLeuw and his father Thom Deleuw had grown inexplicably closer in the lead-up to the games. After Jack's serious motorcycle accident, his father quit his job and moved in with him in order to help him in his recovery. Competing at the games has given Jack a new purpose in life, and he's adamant that it couldn't have happened without his father by his side.

Watch Our America: Veterans Go For Gold in the media player above or wherever you stream: Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.