Car jumps curb in Midwood, killing 1 person and injuring another

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One person was killed and another injured after an out-of-control car plowed through an intersection in Midwood, Brooklyn.

It happened at the intersection of Avenue M and Ocean Avenue just after 9:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The gray sedan also hit a traffic light pole before jumping the curb and slamming into a park bench on the median.

One person was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead. Information is not available about the other injured person. Their identities have not yet been released.

Police believe the driver was speeding at the time.

No charges were immediately filed.

