Out-of-control vehicle crash lands on top of parked cars in Fresh Meadows

A driver lost control of their vehicle in Queens and crash landed on top of several parked vehicles.

FRESH MEADOWS, Queens (WABC) -- A driver careened his SUV into a Fresh Meadows, Queens, driveway, landing on top of two parked cars in a spectacular crash that sounded like "an earthquake."

The driver lost control of his black SUV, with livery license plates, on 53rd Avenue at around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.

He struck several parked cars before careening through a fence and into a sunken driveway on 189th Street, landing on top of two parked vehicles.

He attempted to back off the parked cars, with no success.

The driver emerged from the crashed car "super dazed and disoriented," but otherwise uninjured.

One nearby resident, Abbas, said the driver struck his brother's parked car and another car before crashing into the driveway.

"Earthquake. I thought it was an earthquake," Abbas said.

The driver is being held by police on suspicion of drunk driving.

