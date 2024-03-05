What NYC restaurants need to know to apply for new outdoor dining program

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City restaurants can begin applying Tuesday to join the city's updated outdoor dining program.

Officials say the new program draws on lessons learned from the temporary outdoor dining program created during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is credited for saving 100,000 jobs but led to quality-of-life issues and complaints.

Some of the biggest complaints included rats, pollution, congestion and noise. The new version of the outdoor dining plan also includes making structures more open to the elements.

Updated guidelines were released last month and the new rules say structures will be allowed on sidewalks all year, but those on the street can only stay up from April 1 to November 29.

"We're getting outdoor dining right, getting sheds down, getting trash off our streets, and fundamentally changing what it feels like to be outside in New York City," said Mayor Adams. "The portal we're opening today will make it easy for restaurants to participate in Dining Out NYC, build setups that work for diners, owners, neighbors, and our city, and continue to hire workers and serve satisfied customers. We've locked in the best parts of the pandemic program and done away with the worst, and I can't wait to dine out this summer!"

The online application portal includes clear guidance and downloadable blueprints for sidewalk and roadway setup options.

Under Dining Out NYC, outdoor dining setups will use lightweight materials that are easily movable and visible on the street, and the setups will keep clear paths on sidewalks and emergency roadway lanes, as well as continue to provide accessibility for people with physical disabilities.

Restaurants will secure tables, chairs, and other furnishings within their setups during non-operating hours. The setups themselves will include anti-rat mitigations and will be able to withstand inclement weather.

Restaurants that currently have structures up have until Aug. 3 to apply for a permit or take them down.

ALSO READ | Whole Foods opening smaller locations in NYC, first will open in Manhattan

The first store will open in Manhattan on the Upper East Side.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.