Whole Foods opening smaller convenience-store sized locations in NYC, first will open in Manhattan

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Whole Foods is going small.

The grocery chain, which is owned by Amazon, announced it's opening convenience-store-sized locations in New York City.

They will be called Whole Foods Market Daily Shop and will be roughly a quarter of the size of a regular Whole Foods Market.

The shops will focus on takeout meals and prepared foods, seasonal produce, and alcohol, among other things.

The first is set to open in the fall on the Upper East Side with more to follow.

It will be the first in Manhattan to offer Juice & Java, a venue for coffee, tea, fresh pressed juices, smoothies, sandwiches, soups and various desserts.

Whole Foods has 17 full-size locations across New York City.

