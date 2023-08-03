Janice Yu reports on the upcoming city council vote on outdoor dining in New York City.

NYC Council voting on whether to make outdoor dining permanent - but with some changes

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Council is expected to vote Thursday on making outdoor dining permanent, but with some changes.

Outdoor dining has been a controversial issue in recent years, with critics complaining about sanitation issues, noise, and fewer parking spaces.

Mayor Eric Adams says this is one big step closer to making outdoor dining permanent.

But if this bill passes, one big change is these dining sheds will have to be removed and replaced.

Under this bill, sidewalk seating will be allowed year-round.

Before the pandemic, sidewalk cafes were only seen in Manhattan because of zoning, but now, people in other boroughs will be able to enjoy it.

The new roadside setup will have to be removable since it will only be allowed from April until the end of November. The city council will have to set more guidelines on exactly what this setup should look like.

This will make the permits cheaper, and the process easier for restaurants owner who apply for outdoor and sidewalk dining.

The Department of Transportation will be in charge of permitting and enforcing the guidelines.

The city council vote is expected to happen later Thursday morning.

