City Council votes to allow restaurants to keep outdoor dining structures after the pandemic ends

The City Council voted in an almost unanimous decision in favor of changing zoning rules to make outdoor dining setups permanent.
The 43 to 6 vote is just the first step in restaurants having the additional outdoor seating option.
Guidelines will have to be created for eateries that want to keep their outdoor seating.
And there will have to be clear rules in place for any restaurant that would want to build outdoor seating in the future as well as how much they'd owe the city for the permit.
