Pennsylvania kayakers discover adventure on the Schuylkill sojourn

Hundreds of kayaking enthusiasts flock to the Schuylkill River to embark on the Sojourn.

POTTSTOWN, Pa. -- The Schuylkill River Sojourn pits hundreds of kayakers in the water with a goal of paddling the entire 112-mile stretch of the Schuylkill River.

It's not only recreational fun for participants but they are also learning important information and, in some cases, history lessons.

Schuylkill River Greenways has been hosting the event for about 25 years, partnering with Take it Outdoors Adventures to guide kayakers down the river.

One group embarked on the trek earlier this summer and allowed Localish to tag along.

They paddled between 13-19 miles each day taking breaks for lunch and dinner.

For some participants, this was their first time ever stepping into a kayak.

Organizers say that this journey is for anyone no matter your age or experience.

Kayakers are able to join for as many days as they'd like.

The experience is meant to bring light to what the Schuylkill River has to offer the community and the environment as a whole.