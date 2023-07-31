Overturned fire truck responding to call at time of crash near Prudential Center in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A Newark fire truck was responding to an alarm when it overturned near the Prudential Center Sunday night.
The truck crashed with a car at around 9:30 p.m. at Lafayette and Mulberry Streets.
Mulberry Street was closed following the accident but has since reopened.
Three firefighters and occupants of the passenger vehicle were treated at area hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.
The Essex County Prosecutor's Crime Scene Investigations Bureau is continuing to investigate the crash.
