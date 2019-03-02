Owner credits dog for saving his life, several others in Upper West Side fire

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The owner of a dog killed in a fire Friday morning on the Upper West Side is crediting the animal for saving his life and several others.Rikku, a 6-year-old Tamaskan apparently woke everyone up when flames erupted in the 4-story brownstone on West 76th Street between West End Avenue and Riverside drive around 1:40 a.m. Friday./Rikku was last seen alive in a hallway.Eight people were injured, including a woman who was rescued from the top floorNeighbors were also evacuated."There was somebody who seemed to be calling for help as we were on our back patio, so she was calling for help, we went outside and then we heard that there was someone knocking on our door to evacuate our building," a neighboring resident said.None of the injuries are believed to be serious.The fire was brought under control in an hour and the cause is under investigation.The Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.The city issued a full vacate order for the building.----------