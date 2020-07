Paint balloon vandals shown on video targeting Washington Square Park statues

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Police are searching for two suspects who threw paint filled balloons at statues in Washington Square Park.Investigators released an image of the damage Thursday.Surveillance video shows the suspects throwing the balloons last month, leaving the statues splattered in red paint.If you have information about the suspects, police want to hear from you.Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.----------