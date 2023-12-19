Palestinian-Americans speak out about family, friends killed in Israel-Hamas war

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Palestinian-Americans who have lost relatives in Gaza spoke out in Newark Tuesday morning.

The 10 families from New Jersey and other parts of the Northeast say they've had more than 1,000 relatives killed.

They started as a WhatsApp group talking about the situation in the region after the October 7th attack by Hamas, and have stayed in contact as Israel continued its offensive.

They're urging the Biden administration to call for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

"The worst part of this genocide is that our President Biden can easily pick up the phone and ask Israel to stop the killing," a representative said.

The press conference was held by CAIR - the Council on American Islamic Relations.

Nearly 20,000 people have been killed in Gaza according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

The United States is pushing Israel for a more targeted approach to the war.

