Star-studded PaleyFest comes to NYC with TV's biggest, brightest names

The 17th annual star-studded celebration highlighting the best in television begins October 10th in Midtown. Entertainment Reporter Sandy Kenyon has more.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New Yorkers will get a taste of television excellence this month - and the best part of all: it's open to the public.

The PaleyFest, a star-studded annual celebration highlighting the best television has to offer, begins October 10th in Midtown.

The Paley Center for Media is hosting the 17th annual event.

Set to feature screenings and panels with the starts and creators of some of television's best programs, it's no surprise why the PaleyFest is considered the temple of T.V.

"There'll be red carpets and VIP screenings and conversations with the start of the most anticipated shows this fall," says Maureen Reidy, CEO of the Paley Center.

Among those stars? The husband-and-wife team of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, who go "Live" each morning and are now in the middle of their first full season together.

"It's really about how we are at home that allows us to have the confidence to do this and realizing that one won't affect the other," says Ripa.

"I think the bond was already, really, really solid," added Consuelos.

Fans will get candid conversation from the morning co-hosts on night one, and couple famous sharks will leave their TV tank to answer questions.

"All of us are competitive," says "Barbara Corcoran of ABC's "Shark Tank."

"I believe that's half the reason I've been successful; I like to compete, she added."

Another success story that will part of the lineup is Tamron Hall.

Explaining why her show has resonated with the public, Hall says, "I've been a journalist for 30 years, and I believe there was a certain amount of maturity and calm and fortitude as a woman and knowing that look at where we are. It's 2023. We have to speak up for ourselves, and I couldn't give speeches about empowerment and not empower myself behind the scenes."

A ticket to PaleyFest is a chance to get up close and personal with your favorite stars, and get to know them a lot better.

