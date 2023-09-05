Tamron Hall shares what to expect for season 5

Tamron Hall joins Eyewitness News to share what's new for the 5th season of the 'Tamron Hall Show.'

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The "Tamron Hall Show" returned Tuesday on Channel 7 for season 5.

The show moved from its original time slot of weekdays at 10 a.m. to weekdays at 2 p.m.

"We go from pop culture news to obviously the news of the day," said Tamron. "I have been a journalist for 30 years, and that's why this station is such a great place for the 'Tamron Hall Show.'"

Tamron chooses a theme for each season of her show, and she found inspiration in numerology for this season's theme.

"The number five represents freedom, curiosity and grace," Tamron said. "The 'Tam Fam' is that-- freedom, curiosity and grace. Here we are, Season 5, and those are all the things we are feeling."

In five seasons, Tamron says she has learned a lot.

"I am more afraid sometimes than I care to admit. I am stronger sometimes than I even believe," she said. "At the end of the day, this is what I was meant to do."

Starting Tuesday, September 12, "Eyewitness News Mornings at 10" will be taking over Tamron's previous slot.

Mike Marza, Shirleen Allicot, Sam Champion and Dani Beckstrom will host the new hour-long show.

