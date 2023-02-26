Police investigating deadly Palisades Parkway crash that split SUV in half

HAVERSTRAW, New York (WABC) -- New York State Police are investigating following a fatal crash on the Palisades Parkway in Haverstraw.

Police say the driver of a 2021 Hyundai was traveling northbound near Exit 13 when it left the roadway and slammed into a tree around 3 a.m. Sunday.

The impact split the SUV in half.

Authorities say Chevy Thomas, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene.

