Police investigating deadly Palisades Parkway crash that split SUV in half

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, February 26, 2023 11:10PM
HAVERSTRAW, New York (WABC) -- New York State Police are investigating following a fatal crash on the Palisades Parkway in Haverstraw.

Police say the driver of a 2021 Hyundai was traveling northbound near Exit 13 when it left the roadway and slammed into a tree around 3 a.m. Sunday.

The impact split the SUV in half.

Authorities say Chevy Thomas, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene.

