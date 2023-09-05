Palm Springs International Film Festival sets a date

PSIFF is one of the first stops on the campaign trail for the Academy Awards.

LOS ANGELES -- Stars will flock to the desert for the Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF) January 4-15, 2024, at the Palm Springs Convention Center to celebrate the best in independent and international features and documentaries. This will be PSIFF's 35th anniversary.

The festival is known for having a diverse program, which highlights a large selection of films often submitted to the Best International Feature Film category at the Academy Awards. In addition to their distinguished selection of films, PSIFF's Film Awards invites a star-studded crowd. Last year, honorees included Brendan Fraser, Sarah Polley and Steven Spielberg.

The event kicks off with the Film Awards on January 4, followed by 11 days of screenings.

When accepting PSIFF's 2023 Vanguard Award for "The Fabelmans," Steven Spielberg told the crowd they "were honoring two families, the one he grew up with and the one who made this film."

We talked to Paul Dano, one of the stars of "The Fabelmans" about the night, in which he responded, "For all of us to stand together to represent the film in its entirety as well, including the crew, it's nice to be here together."

The breadth of films shown at the festival is extensive, with last year's including screenings of "The Banshees of Inisherin," "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," "All Quiet on the Western Front" and "The Whale."

Click here for more information about the Palm Springs International Film Festival.