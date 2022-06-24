localish

Papa's Cupcakes is a dream job for father, husband and son baking trio

EMBED <>More Videos

Papa's Cupcakes is a dream job for father, husband and son baking trio

PERKASIE, Pa. -- John Ferrraro spent more than 25 years as a pharmacist.

About 17 years ago, he and his then partner, now-husband, Bryan Berchok adopted a child.

That got Ferrraro in the kitchen baking cupcakes for school events and birthday parties as Shawn grew up.

John's hobby grew into a big business. Now, John, Bryan and their son, a high school junior, operate Papa's Cupcakes in Perkasie.

They serve more than 50 varieties of cupcake flavors, each handmade in the couple's home kitchen from scratch and sold at the Perkasie store.

Every cupcake is filled with flavors ranging from salted caramel to chocolate chip cookie dough and strawberry rhubarb.

Berchok uses the cores to create Daddy's Cakepops, which they also sell at the store.

The names of the shop and the pops come from Shawn, who always called John, Papa, and Bryan, Daddy.


Papa's Cupcakes | Facebook | Instagram
101 North 5th Street, Perkasie, PA 18944
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lgbtq+ pridepride monthwpvibite sizelocalish
LOCALISH
Love of softball brings Pennsylvania senior citizens together
Papa's Cupcakes is a dream job for father, husband and son baking trio
Houston magazine offers outlet for news impacting the LGBTQ+ community
These $133 tote bags are made entirely from trash
TOP STORIES
Supreme Court overturns Roe in landmark case on abortion rights
Tri-State reacts to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade
What does Supreme Court abortion ruling mean for NY, NJ, and CT
Congress sends landmark gun violence compromise to Biden
Biden vows to 'do all in my power' to protect abortion access
Funeral held for FDNY firefighter killed by tree limb in NC
Mother of 3 prepares to donate kidney to 2-year-old son
Show More
Teen subway surfer severely injured after falling off train in NYC
NYC's speed cameras will now operate 24/7
How does overturning Roe v. Wade affect IVF treatments?
How outlawing abortion could worsen maternal mortality crisis
States brace for fight over gun laws after high court ruling on NY
More TOP STORIES News