Yonkers St. Patrick's Day parade to heighten security after man made threats to kill officers

According to officials, the suspect engaged in escalating threats of violence against law enforcement and others dating back to November 2021. Marcus Solis reports.

YONKERS, New York (WABC) -- The St. Patrick's Day Parade in Yonkers will have heightened security on Saturday, after a man made threats to kill police officers at the event.

Authorities have arrested 32-year-old Ridon Kola, who they say expressed support for Islamic extremism and posted alarming threats online.

According to officials, Kola engaged in escalating threats of violence against law enforcement and others dating back to November 2021.

"As alleged, Ridon Kola posted threats on social media against law enforcement, stating his support for ISIS and his intention to murder numerous police officers. Undeterred after questioning from law enforcement, Kola's conduct escalated, as he continued to assure police his threats would be carried out," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said.

In a recent threatening post, officials said Kola displayed himself with an axe.

In another post he wrote, "I will crucify Yonkers cops and their bosses all along McLean Avenue. It will be a horror scene."

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano says the parade will go on and just like every other year. Security will be a priority.

"The message is clear. It's not funny," Spano said. "It will be taken seriously, and you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. That's what we do. So that's why this guy won't be at the parade. Safe to say. Everyone else who wants to enjoy the parade will be here."

Kola is charged with making threatening interstate communications, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison if he is convicted.

