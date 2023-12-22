Last-minute holiday shoppers hit the malls ahead of Christmas

PARAMUS, New Jersey (WABC) -- The clock is ticking for last-minute holiday shoppers! If you've been procrastinating, you're not alone.

More than 140 million people are expected to crowd malls and shopping centers nationwide for Super Saturday, but the last-minute rush is already well underway.

NewsCopter 7 was over several different malls in New Jersey on Friday, where parking lots were jam packed.

Eyewitness News reporter Darla Miles was at Paramus Park Mall, where she spoke to families rounding out their holiday shopping.

In the final push to close out the holiday shopping list, so many pet owners were attempting to beat the last-minute panic of Super Saturday.

Alyssa Criscullo shopped with her two dogs: Mazy, and her cousin Bear.

"They're part of the family. We want them there with us," she said.

Less than three days before Christmas, the pooches are not feeling the sense of urgency their pet parents feel.

"We're in and out today. We're going home," said holiday shopper Michelle Vilardo.

She brought along her dog, who she says comes with the family everywhere.

Meanwhile, Angelina Verano was on the hunt for clothes and shoes.

"We're trying to hurry up and get the gifts ready for my cousins and everything," she said.

Some shoppers even got their last-minute photo-ops with Santa.

"We've been friends for like 10 years and we're graduating this year and we just thought why not take a picture with Santa for the holidays," said Ridgewood High School senior Dylan O'Doherty.

Stew Leonard, the owner of Stew Leonard's Grocery, says he loves having the mall next door.

"You have Chick-Fil-A, Macy's is right next door, Uniqlo is over there, I jump in and grab a couple things every once in a while," he said. "Today we're really jumping. We'll probably see in this Paramus store about 15 to 20,000 people coming through."

