Man stabbed several times in apparent road rage attack on Route 4 in Paramus

PARAMUS, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are searching for a person they say stabbed a man on a highway in Paramus, New Jersey, in an apparent road rage incident.

The incident unfolded just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday on Route 4 East.

Officers found a 28-year-old man with several stab wounds.

The victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center where he is being treated. He is in stable condition.

The attacker is still on the run. No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.