Parents sue after 2-year-old dies falling out high-rise building window in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Parents are suing a building owner after their toddler fell to his death out a window in Brooklyn.

An attorney for the Williams family says they made repeated complaints about the broken window in their children's bedroom, and begged the building to install required window guards.

Lareece Williams, Jr., 2, managed to wedge himself out of the window, falling six stories to his death.

The incident happened at the Linden Plaza apartments on Eldert Lane in East New York just after 11 a.m. Monday.

His cause of death was determined to be blunt trauma of the head and torso and was ruled an accident.

The family says the building installed a window guard the next day.

