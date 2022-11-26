Holiday tree lighting in Park Slope, Brooklyn promotes small businesses

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Park Slope, Brooklyn will light their holiday tree Saturday night to promote local businesses.

The neighborhood's business improvement district organized the event.

The ceremony will happen at the 4th Street Plaza on the corner of 5th Avenue.

Santa Claus will be present and taking photos will all the children.

Festivities started at 5 p.m. and the tree lighting happens at 6 p.m.

