Man fatally stabbed in dispute outside Brooklyn smoke shop

Janice Yu reports from 4th Avenue in Park Slope, where an argument led to a fatal stabbing.

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 37-year-old man was fatally stabbed during a dispute outside a Park Slope, Brooklyn, smoke shop Tuesday night.

The victim first got into an argument with the suspect while walking into the 4th Avenue store just after 10:20 p.m.

The dispute continued inside the store, and when they left, the suspect pulled a weapon and stabbed the victim in the abdomen and neck.

The victim, who lives in the area, was pronounced dead at New York Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

The suspect fled on foot south on the 4th Avenue. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the case can contact police.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

