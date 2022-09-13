9-year-old bull rider from New Mexico becomes world champion

Parker Hooks is from Lovington and recently won the Youth Bull Rider World Finals.

NEW MEXICO -- A New Mexico bull rider is getting recognized at just 9 years old after becoming a world champion.

Parker Hooks, from Lovington recently won the Youth Bull Rider World Finals.

His want to ride bulls started when he was really young.

"My mimi and papa, which are my grandparents, they took me to a Lee County fair here, and I watched the bull riding, and I liked it. I wanted to do it, but I couldn't because I was little," Hooks said.

But he didn't let his size stop him.

"I watched a video on YouTube and then one day they let me ride sheep here at the fair," Hooks said.

He then moved to riding small bulls, earning himself the title of world champion and a special buckle.

"I like rodeo, it's a different sport. Everybody's nice to you. It don't matter what skin color you are, they just are nice to you," Hooks said.

His goal is to one day become a professional bull rider.

