Part of Home Depot parking garage collapses to ground floor in Brooklyn

GOWANUS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A small section of the second story of a parking garage at a Home Depot in Brooklyn collapsed to the ground floor.

It happened Wednesday at 550 Hamilton Avenue around 10 a.m.

Workers set up barriers around the collapsed area.

The hole is about 10 feet long, but the structure appears intact.

No injuries were reported and the Department of Buildings has been notified.

Few other details were released.

