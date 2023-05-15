WATCH LIVE

Explosive fire engulfs roof of parking garage in East New York, multiple cars damaged

Monday, May 15, 2023 9:36AM
Citizen app shows what looks like a fireball on top of the garage. Approximately eight cars were damaged.

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An explosive fire engulfed cars at a local parking garage in the East New York section of Brooklyn.

Officials say this fire started just before 2:30 a.m. Monday on the roof of the garage on Eldert Avenue.

Citizen app video shows what looks like a fireball on top of the garage. Approximately eight cars were damaged.

Firefighters are working to determine how the flames started.

Over in East Flatbush, a building fire broke out at around the same time, killing a woman and injuring a child.

Officials say the woman who died was overcome by smoke.

----------

