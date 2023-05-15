Woman killed, child injured in building fire in East Flatbush

The woman, who was on oxygen, was overcome by smoke, authorities said.

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A woman was killed and a child was injured in a fire in Brooklyn.

Officials say the fire started just after 2 a.m. Monday at the building on East 92nd Street.

The 67-year-old woman, who was on oxygen, was overcome by smoke, authorities said.

An 8-year-old girl was taken to a local hospital for a minor injury.

Investigators are looking into what caused the fire.

In East New York, an explosive fire engulfed a parking garage around the same time as this fatal fire.

The parking garage fire damaged up to eight cars.

