Woman killed, child injured in building fire in East Flatbush

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A woman was killed and a child was injured in a fire in Brooklyn.
Officials say the fire started just after 2 a.m. Monday at the building on East 92nd Street.
The 67-year-old woman, who was on oxygen, was overcome by smoke, authorities said.
An 8-year-old girl was taken to a local hospital for a minor injury.
Investigators are looking into what caused the fire.
In East New York, an explosive fire engulfed a parking garage around the same time as this fatal fire.
The parking garage fire damaged up to eight cars.
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.