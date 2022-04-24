Parkinson's Unity Walk returns to Central Park

The Parkinson's Disease Unity Walk returned to Central Park.
Some people walked as part of a team, others walked solo.
Eyewitness News anchor Michelle Charlesworth provided inspiration to people before they kicked off the 1.4-mile trek.
"Thank you for making the effort to get back out here to support one another. This is a real Parkinson's family. 100 percent of the money given today through June goes straight to fighting Parkinson's," said Charlesworth.
This was the 23rd year for the walk and Charlesworth's 18th year at the event.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip