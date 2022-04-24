Society

Parkinson's Unity Walk returns to Central Park

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Parkinson's Unity Walk returns to Central Park

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- Saturday marked the return of another high-profile fundraiser that was scrapped for two years because of the pandemic.

The Parkinson's Disease Unity Walk returned to Central Park.

Some people walked as part of a team, others walked solo.

Eyewitness News anchor Michelle Charlesworth provided inspiration to people before they kicked off the 1.4-mile trek.

"Thank you for making the effort to get back out here to support one another. This is a real Parkinson's family. 100 percent of the money given today through June goes straight to fighting Parkinson's," said Charlesworth.



This was the 23rd year for the walk and Charlesworth's 18th year at the event.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycentral parknew york citymanhattanhealthparkinson's diseasefundraiser
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Friends gather to remember teen who drowned in NJ pond
89-year-old critical after being hit by car in Queens
Yankees fans pelt Cleveland outfielders with debris after win
Long-serving Utah Senator Orrin Hatch dies at age 88
'Beauty and the Beast' party held for 4-year-old cancer patient
Teen shot in the chest in Harlem
Truck nearly hits school bus filled with kids in Ohio
Show More
NYC celebrates Car Free Earth Day
NYPD searching for suspect who stole liquor from hotel bar
AccuWeather: Expect times of clouds and sun
More than a dozen wildfires burning out of control in Arizona
FedEx delivery van makes record setting 260-mile trip
More TOP STORIES News