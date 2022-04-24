Parkinson's Unity Walk returns to Central Park

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- Saturday marked the return of another high-profile fundraiser that was scrapped for two years because of the pandemic.The Parkinson's Disease Unity Walk returned to Central Park.Some people walked as part of a team, others walked solo.Eyewitness News anchor Michelle Charlesworth provided inspiration to people before they kicked off the 1.4-mile trek."Thank you for making the effort to get back out here to support one another. This is a real Parkinson's family. 100 percent of the money given today through June goes straight to fighting Parkinson's," said Charlesworth.This was the 23rd year for the walk and Charlesworth's 18th year at the event.----------