Parole officer robbed of service weapon in Bronx building by 3 men

PARKCHESTER, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for several men who robbed a parole officer at gunpoint in the Bronx and stole his gun.It happened Monday at 5:45 a.m. inside a building on Leland Avenue in Parkchester.Police say the robbers threatened the on-duty New York State police officer with a gun, before stealing his cell phone and service weapon.No one was injured.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------