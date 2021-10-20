Parole officer robbed of service weapon in Bronx building by 3 men

It happened Monday at 5:45 a.m. inside a building on Leland Avenue in Parkchester.
Police say the robbers threatened the on-duty New York State police officer with a gun, before stealing his cell phone and service weapon.
No one was injured.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
