Parole officer robbed of service weapon in Bronx building by 3 men

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Search for men who robbed on-duty parole officer

PARKCHESTER, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for several men who robbed a parole officer at gunpoint in the Bronx and stole his gun.

It happened Monday at 5:45 a.m. inside a building on Leland Avenue in Parkchester.

Police say the robbers threatened the on-duty New York State police officer with a gun, before stealing his cell phone and service weapon.



No one was injured.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ | Deli worker killed in dispute with customer outside store in East Harlem
EMBED More News Videos

Surveillance video from outside a bodega on the corner shows the scuffle that ended in the fatal stabbing.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
parkchesterbronxnew york cityrobberyarmed robberysurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
4 shot when gunfire rings out on Brooklyn street
Remains found at Florida park are likely Brian Laundrie's: Attorney
'Quite strange': Former NYPD chief on Brian Laundrie search
2 teens dead after apparently speeding BMW crashes, overturns
COVID has killed 5 times as many police officers as gunfire
Onions recalled due to salmonella outbreak in 37 states
85-year-old man kicked, robbed at gunpoint in NYC
Show More
Parents of unrestrained girl killed on ride sue theme park
Gas hits $7.59 a gallon in CA town
Maskless NYPD officers disciplined after subway video goes viral
Man admits to throwing wife's body out of plane after killing her
What happens if NYPD, FDNY members reject vaccine mandate?
More TOP STORIES News