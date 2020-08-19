Pets & Animals

Do you know this bird? NYC woman determined to find rightful owner

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A woman in Harlem is searching for the owner of a parrot that flew into her apartment.

Erika Banuelos has turned to social media to help fight the rightful family of the Quaker Parrot/Monk Parakeet.

She said the blue bird flew into her Central Harlem apartment on Sunday.

Banuelos posted about the bird on NextDoor, Craigslist, 911ParrotAlert and even contacted local bird and general vet offices.

She said she has received too many solicitations to sell the bird but she wants to return it to its legitimate owner.

She has asked anyone who is the owner or might know the family to contact her or comment on her posts.

A young woman from Nassau County thought it would make a cool TikTok video - jumping off a boat for a swim in the Hudson River, in front of the Statue of Liberty.



