Woman distracted by GPS drives into New Jersey lake with children in car: Police

PARSIPPANY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A crash over the weekend in New Jersey highlights the importance of keeping your eyes on the road - not your phone or GPS.

Authorities say a 35-year-old woman adjusting her GPS device drove off the road and into a lake in Parsippany on Saturday night.

Two children were in the car with her at the time, but all three were able to escape from the car before rescuers even arrived.

The woman was cited for careless driving.

No injuries were reported.

