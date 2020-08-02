Party boat owners arrested after failure to comply with social distancing

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- There is one less party boat in the water Sunday, and the popular Liberty Belle is not at its usual dock at Pier 36 after police moved in and made arrests on Saturday night.

Official met the boat at the pier and arrested the owners and the captain of the boat, claiming it did not practice social distancing and did not have a license to serve alcohol.

As other boats left the same pier on Sunday, the crew of the Majestic Princess, which is a different company, told Eyewitness News that they sanitize hands, they take everyone's temperature and they operate at 50% capacity so that passengers can safely enjoy a ride around the city on a hot summer day.

"If it's crowded, I won't take it," said passenger Yahaira Salinas.

Meanwhile, Eyewitness News reached out to the Liberty Belle for comment on what happened. Their website does not mention being shut down. They have not yet released a statement.

ALSO READ: US 'in a new phase' of COVID-19 pandemic

