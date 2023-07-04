The Clifton Police Department is looking for a suspect, Isaiah Felix, who escaped from Passaic County Jail and is now on the run.

Suspect in alleged kidnapping on the run after escaping from Passaic County Jail

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who escaped from Passaic County Jail early Monday morning.

At around 4 a.m. officers were transporting Isaiah Felix, 20, to the jail. Upon entering the sally port, Felix escaped from custody.

Clinton officers then chased Felix through the streets of Paterson, but he managed to get away.

Felix was arrested the day prior for allegedly kidnapping a member of his family and burglary.

According to police, the suspect has ties to the Richfield Village Apartments in Clifton, as well as multiple addresses in Passaic.

He was last seen wearing bright yellow Crocs.

Anyone with information in regard to Felix's whereabouts is asked to contact the Clifton Police Department as 973-470-5911. Callers can remain anonymous.

