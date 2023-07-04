The Clifton Police Department is looking for a suspect, Isaiah Felix, who escaped from Passaic County Jail and is now on the run.

Escaped prisoner from Passaic County Jail back in custody after turning self in

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police say a prisoner who escaped from the Passaic County Jail is back in custody.

At around 4 a.m. Monday, officers were transporting Isaiah Felix, 20, to the jail. Upon entering the Sally Port, Felix escaped from custody.

(Video from previous report)

Clinton officers then chased Felix through the streets of Paterson, but he managed to get away.

Felix was arrested the day prior for allegedly kidnapping a member of his family and burglary.

Late Monday night, Felix turned himself into the Passaic Police Department. He was then conveyed to Clifton Police headquarters and ultimately back to the Passaic County Jail where he is currently being held on his original charges, as well as a new escape charge.

ALSO READ | Shots fired by police as driver takes off on the Goethals Bridge

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.