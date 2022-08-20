Owe money on your water bill in New Jersey? Passaic Valley Water Commission to resume shut offs

PASSAIC COUNTY (WABC) -- After more than two years of suspending shut-off service for delinquent water accounts because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Passaic Valley Water Commission will resume shut-offs on Monday.
New Jersey's two-year-long moratorium on utility shutoffs ended back in March.
If you think your account may be closed, you can call the customer service department at 973-340-4300 to discuss payment options or show up in person at the office in Clifton.
The office is located at 1525 Main Avenue and is open Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m - 6:30 p.m.
