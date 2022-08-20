Owe money on your water bill in New Jersey? Passaic Valley Water Commission to resume shut offs

The Passaic Valley water commission announcing delinquent accounts will be closed off as of Monday.

PASSAIC COUNTY (WABC) -- After more than two years of suspending shut-off service for delinquent water accounts because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Passaic Valley Water Commission will resume shut-offs on Monday.

New Jersey's two-year-long moratorium on utility shutoffs ended back in March.

If you think your account may be closed, you can call the customer service department at 973-340-4300 to discuss payment options or show up in person at the office in Clifton.

The office is located at 1525 Main Avenue and is open Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m - 6:30 p.m.

