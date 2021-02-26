Passenger fatally shot during dispute with other driver in Queens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10368763" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A family of four bonded dogs is looking for a new forever home after both their owner and her dad died of COVID-19.

GLENDALE, Queens (WABC) -- A passenger was fatally shot when a driver pulled up on his vehicle and opened fire in Queens early Friday.Police say the 25-year-old victim was in the front seat of a Chevy Malibu at the intersection of Myrtle Avenue and Woodhaven Boulevard in Glendale when a black four-door sedan pulled alongside around 12:45 a.m.A verbal dispute ensued, and the driver of the black sedan opened fire on the other vehicle.The 25-year-old passenger was shot and pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital.The Malibu appeared to crash into a pole. The driver was not injured.The sedan, with New Jersey license plates, fled the scene north on Woodhaven Boulevard.No arrests were immediately made."This area's been very quiet and very safe for a long period of time," said Ignazio Artale, who owns a business on the otherwise quiet block. "I'm in shock. It's amazing. It's amazing what happens today."Tehesha Price, who passed by while taking her mother to a doctor's appointment, said she is thinking about the victim's family."It's horrible," she said. "I don't know if it was a traffic thing or whatever, but it's just unreasonable. A car can be replaced. There's insurance and all that. It's just senseless, of course."Anyone with information is urged to contact police.----------