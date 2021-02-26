Passenger fatally shot during dispute with other driver in Queens

GLENDALE, Queens (WABC) -- A passenger was fatally shot when a driver pulled up on his vehicle and opened fire in Queens early Friday.

Police say the 25-year-old victim was in the front seat of a Chevy Malibu at the intersection of Myrtle Avenue and Woodhaven Boulevard in Glendale when a black four-door sedan pulled alongside around 12:45 a.m.

A verbal dispute ensued, and the driver of the black sedan opened fire on the other vehicle.

The 25-year-old passenger was shot and pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital.

The Malibu appeared to crash into a pole. The driver was not injured.

The sedan, with New Jersey license plates, fled the scene north on Woodhaven Boulevard.

No arrests were immediately made.

"This area's been very quiet and very safe for a long period of time," said Ignazio Artale, who owns a business on the otherwise quiet block. "I'm in shock. It's amazing. It's amazing what happens today."

Tehesha Price, who passed by while taking her mother to a doctor's appointment, said she is thinking about the victim's family.

"It's horrible," she said. "I don't know if it was a traffic thing or whatever, but it's just unreasonable. A car can be replaced. There's insurance and all that. It's just senseless, of course."

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

