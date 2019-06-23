Passengers lucky to be unharmed after plane crash in New Jersey

(Ocean City Firefighters Association)

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two people are lucky to be completely unharmed after their plane nosedived next to the runway while attempting to land in New Jersey.

It happened Saturday around 10 a.m. at the Ocean City Municipal Airport in Cape May County.

The FAA confirmed that a Cessna C140 aircraft bounced hard and veered off Runway 24 into a marshy area during the landing attempt. A photo from the scene shows the nose of the plane grounded as the body juts upward.

Officials said the wind was a factor.

Both passengers completely avoided injury, officials said.

An investigation is underway.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cape may countyplane accidentplane crash
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY man becomes 11th to die on Dominican Republic vacation
Man visiting NYC from Alabama punched in face, dies
Mom, 2 toddlers found dead on SI; Father found wandering in BK
Police: Man slashed in the neck walking down subway stairs in TriBeCa
2 killed after accident on Wantagh State Parkway on Long Island
Baby formula sold at Walmart recalled, may contain metal
Panic ensues on MTA bus after man appears to flash weapon
Show More
Trump delays plan to arrest over 2,040 undocumented immigrants
What to do if ICE agents show up at your door
AccuWeather: Picture-perfect rest of weekend
'Bee Blitz' event held on Governors Island
LI high school teacher accused of sexually abusing student
More TOP STORIES News