Passengers lucky to be unharmed after plane crash in New Jersey

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two people are lucky to be completely unharmed after their plane nosedived next to the runway while attempting to land in New Jersey.It happened Saturday around 10 a.m. at the Ocean City Municipal Airport in Cape May County.The FAA confirmed that a Cessna C140 aircraft bounced hard and veered off Runway 24 into a marshy area during the landing attempt. A photo from the scene shows the nose of the plane grounded as the body juts upward.Officials said the wind was a factor.Both passengers completely avoided injury, officials said.An investigation is underway.----------