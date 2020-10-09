Paterson bodega owner kidnapped, 1 in custody

By Eyewitness News
PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- One person is in custody, accused of abducting a bodega owner in Paterson.

FBI agents safely returned the victim after he was apparently abducted at gunpoint by two men from the bodega at 29th Street and 10th Avenue.

He was later found tied up in the Bronx.

Investigators say the abduction may have stemmed from a previous dispute over money.

ALSO READ: Grandparents from Upstate New York held for ransom in Canada

